Cookie Salad Really Checks All The Boxes For A Heavenly Sweet Dessert

When we think of salads, we often jump to leafy greens and savory ingredients like chicken, tomatoes, and croutons. However, a popular dessert from the heart of the Midwest defies all conventions and offers a heavenly take on a salad without involving greens. Cookie salad is a sweet salad that swaps traditional veggies for something infinitely more delicious: cookies.

Some typical recipes make the dish by combining buttermilk and instant vanilla pudding mix, then folding in Cool Whip, crushed pineapple, and mandarin oranges. But the real star of the show? That would be crumbled-up Fudge Stripes cookies, which get added at the end. The result is a soft and crunchy dessert that's tart, sugary, and oh-so-satisfying.

The sweet salad seems to have originated in Minnesota, where it became a beloved staple for any potluck or family gathering. However, in recent years, its popularity has become more widespread, with many families adopting their own variations of the classic recipe. Whether you prefer Oreos, Thin Mints, or a fruit-forward cookie to go with the fruit you choose, there is no wrong way to make a cookie salad. With its creamy texture and cool, refreshing taste, this dessert is the perfect way to finish any meal, no matter the season.