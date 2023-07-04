Cookie Salad Really Checks All The Boxes For A Heavenly Sweet Dessert
When we think of salads, we often jump to leafy greens and savory ingredients like chicken, tomatoes, and croutons. However, a popular dessert from the heart of the Midwest defies all conventions and offers a heavenly take on a salad without involving greens. Cookie salad is a sweet salad that swaps traditional veggies for something infinitely more delicious: cookies.
Some typical recipes make the dish by combining buttermilk and instant vanilla pudding mix, then folding in Cool Whip, crushed pineapple, and mandarin oranges. But the real star of the show? That would be crumbled-up Fudge Stripes cookies, which get added at the end. The result is a soft and crunchy dessert that's tart, sugary, and oh-so-satisfying.
The sweet salad seems to have originated in Minnesota, where it became a beloved staple for any potluck or family gathering. However, in recent years, its popularity has become more widespread, with many families adopting their own variations of the classic recipe. Whether you prefer Oreos, Thin Mints, or a fruit-forward cookie to go with the fruit you choose, there is no wrong way to make a cookie salad. With its creamy texture and cool, refreshing taste, this dessert is the perfect way to finish any meal, no matter the season.
Food Network's Molly Yeh swears by cookie salad
Molly Yeh, bestselling cookbook author and host of the Food Network cooking show "Girl Meets Farm," told Food & Wine that, while there are variations of the recipe that exist online and in personal, family cookbooks these days, "The classic version of cookie salad is Keebler fudge-striped cookies, Cool Whip, vanilla instant pudding, buttermilk, and either canned mandarin oranges or sliced bananas."
This doesn't sound like most salad recipes people usually search for online. If you're new to Midwestern dessert "salads," you might be confused if you see one on the menu or hear someone at a potluck say they brought cookie salad. Yeh clarified that in the Midwest, "You have to specify 'vegetable salad,' if that's what you mean."
If you want to upgrade the ingredients, take a tip from Yeh, who told Taste of Home, "I love to make all of the elements from scratch." You make fudge-striped shortbread cookies at home and mix them into a homemade Cool Whip and vanilla pudding mix. Or, you can keep things simple and stick to the basic recipe. Either way, Yeh offered another piece of advice for serving the classic version: "Don't let it touch your hot dish and just try it. You will like it."
How to customize the classic cookie salad recipe
While the classic cookie salad recipe is already a crowd-pleaser, there are endless ways to customize it to make it your own and elevate it to the next level of sweetness. The star ingredient that goes into a truly great cookie salad is, of course, the cookies themselves. If you're not a fan of Fudge Stripe cookies, then you'll want to substitute them with a selection of cookies that are both crispy and chewy. Try using chocolate chip cookies or Oreos for a more indulgent dessert, or swap them for copycat Samoa cookies.
Then, play around with the fruit or toppings. Classic cookie salad recipes often call for mandarin oranges or pineapple, but you can also use canned mango, peaches, or a general fruit cocktail mix instead. Alternatively, instead of sprinkling crumbled cookies on top, opt for crushed peanuts or pretzels, then add an extra layer of sweetness by drizzling chocolate sauce or caramel over the top.
If that doesn't satisfy your sweet tooth, try using different flavors in the whipped cream dressing. You can experiment with cocoa powder or espresso in whipped cream for a mocha-infused variation or add a touch of caramel or maple syrup for a more indulgent taste. Really, it's up to you. Unleash your inner Cookie Monster, and create a cookie salad recipe that's all your own. There's no limit to how delicious your dessert can be.