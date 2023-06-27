If You're Not A Raisin Fan, Just Add Butter And Salt

While most people don't have a problem with dried fruit in general, the same can't be said about raisins in particular. They make a great snack, but many folks avoid them. In short, these dehydrated morsels have a P.R. problem. No matter what you say about the merits of dried grapes, it's hard to change someone's mind when they find them gross. And that's unfortunate, because they have a lot of health benefits (and raisins are especially beneficial for runners).

However, there's an easy way to improve the taste: some butter (but any fat works), salt, and heat. Whether or not you've had a bad experience with raisins before, sometimes, all it takes to turn an unsung ingredient into a more palatable (and, in this case, delicious) component is to add more flavor. So, why not try adding fundamental elements everyone has in their kitchen and give raisins another shot?