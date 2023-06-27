If You're Not A Raisin Fan, Just Add Butter And Salt
While most people don't have a problem with dried fruit in general, the same can't be said about raisins in particular. They make a great snack, but many folks avoid them. In short, these dehydrated morsels have a P.R. problem. No matter what you say about the merits of dried grapes, it's hard to change someone's mind when they find them gross. And that's unfortunate, because they have a lot of health benefits (and raisins are especially beneficial for runners).
However, there's an easy way to improve the taste: some butter (but any fat works), salt, and heat. Whether or not you've had a bad experience with raisins before, sometimes, all it takes to turn an unsung ingredient into a more palatable (and, in this case, delicious) component is to add more flavor. So, why not try adding fundamental elements everyone has in their kitchen and give raisins another shot?
How to best use raisins
Most thoughts that come to mind when discussing raisins revolve around sweet desserts or snacks, but this dried fruit is versatile. Raisins are also useful in savory meals like kabsa (spiced chicken and rice with almonds and raisins) – and the great thing about an entrée like this is that the recipe already includes salt and oil (though butter or ghee would be great substitutes) as well as other aromatic spices. As a result, no extra steps are needed. However, if you want to guarantee an improvement to the often-despised dehydrated grape, you can always do what Chef Cheetie Kumar did.
Chef Kumar's method for transforming raisins from a bland, ignored snack to a juicy, beloved integrant was featured in Food & Wine and is easy to achieve. She merely covered the raisins in some melted butter before generously adorning them with salt and heating them in the oven on a baking sheet — simple, right? Moreover, as Chandra Ram — the author of the piece, who has cooking experience with the chef herself — put it, this combination (despite being uncomplicated in design) "was a revelation," one that converted her bias toward the raisin from negative to positive. So, you have nothing to lose!
This technique opens up more possibilities
Adding raisins to a meal that already incorporates butter and salt will save you a step or two, but it might be worth it to go the extra mile. By buttering up, seasoning, and heating the dried fruits beforehand, you can change their flavor to something more preferable before mixing them into familiar recipes — like oatmeal cookies, bundt cakes, and ice creams. (There's a reason why desserts like rum raisin exist.)
Indeed, if raisins have disappointed you in the past, it might be time to bring out the fat and spices in your kitchen and experiment. Try starting with basics like butter and salt, and see if you find the dehydrated grapes more agreeable. If you do, then feel free to incorporate other favored tastes. Raisins are a sweet component that complements savory dishes, so who knows — maybe bacon with raisins is your thing? After all, that out-of-the-box pairing still contains fat and salt.