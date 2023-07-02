Why Beekeepers Are Struggling To Save Tupelo Honey From Extinction
In 2006, beekeepers began reporting massive declines in their bee colonies. This led to panic, with many people thinking that honeybees were on their last legs.
According to a recent article from National Post, however, honeybees are back with a vengeance, and what we should be worrying about are native plants. One such native plant that could be in trouble is the swamp tupelo, a tree that grows in marshy areas of the southeastern United States.
Swamp tupelo is a type of cypress that lives in marshy wetlands. It also happens to be a plant that honeybees love, and when they pollinate these trees, the bees can produce some pretty mean honey.
However, there are several reasons why this golden delicacy might not be around in a few years if we're not careful. Here's what you need to know about Tupelo honey and how to get your hands on some before it's all gone.
What is Tupelo honey and why is it endangered?
As you can probably guess, Tupelo honey is a type of honey produced when bees gather nectar from the blossoms of Tupelo trees. Although that probably doesn't sound that impressive, it's actually a pretty big deal.
This is because Tupelo only blooms for a few weeks a year, meaning the window of opportunity for beekeepers to get this nectar is small. They have to place their hives near Tupelo trees right before they bloom; otherwise, the bees won't gather the nectar needed to make this great-tasting spread.
Aside from gathering Tupelo nectar being a hassle for beekeepers, WSFU News reports that lower water levels in the areas where these trees grow are causing swamps to dry up. This means there's nowhere for Tupelo trees to flourish, making them — and their honey — endangered. What's worse, insecticides meant to kill off mosquito populations can also harm honeybees, leading to fewer bees pollinating Tupelo trees in the first place.
The result is that Tupelo honey is becoming more difficult to come by, and unless things change soon, it could be gone for good.
Where to buy your own jar of Tupelo honey?
The good news is that although Tupelo honey might be endangered, it's not gone yet. So, if you want to grab a jar of the stuff, you still can. You can purchase this honey on Amazon, directly from Florida farm websites, or at local farmer's markets in the southeastern states.
Tupelo honey has a noticeable greenish tint and a high fructose-to-glucose ratio. That means this honey almost never goes bad, but it also makes it sweeter. Besides being sweeter than your average clover blend, Tupelo honey has buttery, floral, and citrusy notes.
All those notes make Tupelo honey pretty versatile. You can use it in dips, like a classic honey mustard sauce, or add it to your favorite desserts. And, of course, you can always eat it spread on bread! However you try this honey, you'd better get it fast before it's all gone.