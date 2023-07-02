Why Beekeepers Are Struggling To Save Tupelo Honey From Extinction

In 2006, beekeepers began reporting massive declines in their bee colonies. This led to panic, with many people thinking that honeybees were on their last legs.

According to a recent article from National Post, however, honeybees are back with a vengeance, and what we should be worrying about are native plants. One such native plant that could be in trouble is the swamp tupelo, a tree that grows in marshy areas of the southeastern United States.

Swamp tupelo is a type of cypress that lives in marshy wetlands. It also happens to be a plant that honeybees love, and when they pollinate these trees, the bees can produce some pretty mean honey.

However, there are several reasons why this golden delicacy might not be around in a few years if we're not careful. Here's what you need to know about Tupelo honey and how to get your hands on some before it's all gone.