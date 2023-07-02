12 Ways To Deal With Gnats In Your Kitchen

Creepy crawlies of all shapes and sizes live among us, whether we want them to or not. While some bugs, like honey bees, are quite beneficial to our environment, others, like gnats, can be so annoying that they are hard to view in a positive light. If you have ever left food out by mistake in your kitchen, you are probably well aware of how quickly pests can find their way into your home — gnats included.

Certain times of the year, like the summer, are more prone to pest problems. This is because a humid climate is exactly the type of environment that gnats are attracted to. If you find yourself with a gnat infestation, keep these methods in mind for how to go about dealing with them. Many of these tricks have to do with making sure your kitchen is pest-proof, while other tips are for eliminating gnats once they find their way inside your house.