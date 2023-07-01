Smashed Pickle Salad Was Made For True Pickle Lovers
There's nothing wrong with eating pickles straight out of the jar, in front of the fridge, or over the sink. But if you're looking for a way to get your pickle fix and class it up a little, there's a verdant dish you should know about: The smashed pickle salad.
As seen in a New York Times Facebook video, this dish takes a smashed cucumber salad and turns it on its head. Instead of taking fresh cucumbers and dressing them in an acidic vinaigrette, smashed pickle salad takes pickled cucumbers and tosses them lightly in a sour cream and dill dressing. It's an easy thing to throw together: Grab one whole pickle or four spears per person and smash them. Add chopped fresh dill, celery, and thinly sliced red onion, then toss the whole thing in a mixture of sour cream fortified with mayonnaise and thinned with a spoonful of pickle brine. It's salty, it's tangy, it's creamy, it's cold, and it's crunchy. If you're into ranch dressing as much as you're into pickles, Hidden Valley has a version that seasons the dressing with ranch powder.
Tips for making smashed pickle salad
Why smash pickles? Other than the fact that it's quite fun, it's practical. Pickles are, by nature, wet and slick. Simply chopping them with a knife creates sheer edges that the dressing can't stick to effectively, while the craggy edges of smashed pickles hold the dressing like the ridges on rigatoni or penne pasta. It also brings a texturally interesting component to the salad, contributing both variation and balance. Smashing cucumbers isn't a new technique; it's a classic way to prepare cucumber salads in China. And since pickles are cucumbers, why not smash them, too?
When it comes to choosing pickles for this salad, The New York Times recommends half-sour whole pickles. You can accomplish a good salad with spears, but you'll have a hard time with chips or sandwich slices. They say most pickles would do, but to avoid bread and butter types, as they're too sweet. Daily Meal recommends Grillo's, Boar's Head, Claussen, Dietz & Watson, and Bubbies as pickle brands to buy.
How to enjoy this salad
Much like eating pickles straight out of the jar, we see no issue with eating a bowl of this salad on its own. However, for those who aren't quite so pickle obsessed, it can be used as a side or a relish for various dishes. If you're not so sure you want to tuck into a bowl of pickles, but you've enjoyed relish on a hot dog or a Chicago dog, smashed pickle salad is an inspired swap. Similarly, it's a natural topping for burgers. Pickles are a critical part of Cuban sandwiches, and this salad would be great with one. Or you could make a cheese and pickle sandwich for something vegetarian.
The New York Times recommends serving the dish with fried, greasier foods because the tanginess helps to punch through the heaviness of the oil and breading. Schnitzel or fried chicken fit the bill — fried cheese curds, katsu, Buffalo cauliflower, fish and chips, you name it. You can also try it with other fatty, oily foods, like tinned fish. Otherwise, you could add a little extra heft by tossing it with farfalle or fingerling potatoes to make it a pasta salad or a potato salad respectively. By adding chopped rotisserie chicken, you have a chicken salad. Of course, when you're done with the pickles themselves, make sure to use the leftover juice.