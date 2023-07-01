Smashed Pickle Salad Was Made For True Pickle Lovers

There's nothing wrong with eating pickles straight out of the jar, in front of the fridge, or over the sink. But if you're looking for a way to get your pickle fix and class it up a little, there's a verdant dish you should know about: The smashed pickle salad.

As seen in a New York Times Facebook video, this dish takes a smashed cucumber salad and turns it on its head. Instead of taking fresh cucumbers and dressing them in an acidic vinaigrette, smashed pickle salad takes pickled cucumbers and tosses them lightly in a sour cream and dill dressing. It's an easy thing to throw together: Grab one whole pickle or four spears per person and smash them. Add chopped fresh dill, celery, and thinly sliced red onion, then toss the whole thing in a mixture of sour cream fortified with mayonnaise and thinned with a spoonful of pickle brine. It's salty, it's tangy, it's creamy, it's cold, and it's crunchy. If you're into ranch dressing as much as you're into pickles, Hidden Valley has a version that seasons the dressing with ranch powder.