Here's What's Actually In Those Weird Canned Cheese Sprays

In the world of processed foods, one item stands out as seeming especially unnatural: sprayable cheese. Not to be confused with Cheez Whiz, which is a sauce, spray cheese comes in a pressurized can, similar to cans of whipped cream. Without a doubt, the most widely-known brand in the spray-cheese game is Nabisco's Easy Cheese, which is marketed by Kraft. But many in-house labels, including Kroger and Walmart's Great Value, make their own smooth, airy, and vibrantly orange versions. It shouldn't surprise anybody to learn that canned cheese spray is not the most natural offering at the grocery store, but the full spectrum of ingredients, as well as its potential impact on your health, may surprise you.

Let's start with the first thing you notice about spray cheese: the can itself. It may not be an "ingredient" in the traditional sense, but it's important to address, as there are misconceptions about this technology. Aerosol cans use compressed gas as a propellant, but spray cheese is not a "true aerosol," meaning the food and propellant don't mix.

Instead, spray cheese cans are divided into two portions. The upper portion contains the cheese mixture while the lower portion contains nitrogen gas. These are divided by a plastic barrier and a piston, which together act as a sort of plunger, pushing the spray cheese up and out. You're not consuming any of the gas within the can, but you are consuming a number of other things, and cheese isn't even the main ingredient.