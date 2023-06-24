13 Celebrity Chef Tips For Making The Best Mac And Cheese Ever

It can be hard to approach making a dish as famous as mac and cheese. Although it's relatively simple once you have the concept down, you might have some initial questions about which method you should use or which ingredients you should buy. For example, you may ask yourself: What is the best type of cheese for homemade cheese sauce? Should you make it on the stovetop or bake it in the oven? For newer home cooks, it can be tricky to get the noodles to the ideal consistency or to find the right balance between too much sauce or an overly dry dish. Not to mention, you need the perfect amount of seasoning for it to have that extra oomph you're looking for.

Luckily, you've come to the right place, because we have many clever tips from celebrity chefs who can help you make the absolute tastiest mac and cheese. From David Chang to Sunny Anderson, these cooks have years of kitchen experience under their belts, so they know all the best ways to take this comfort food up a notch. Take note of a technique from one chef, or combine a few different methods, and you no longer need to worry about the quality of your dish. It'll be creamy, flavorful, and full of cheesy goodness.