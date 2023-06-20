Pickle Brine Is A Light, Flavorful Substitute For Mayo In Tuna Salad

While you may have considered adding some kimchi to up your tuna salad game, there are other ways to change the foundations of this salad. While adding mayonnaise brings a creamy and spreadable aspect to tuna salad, it can be overpowering and heavy, not ideal for a quick lunch. If you fancy creating a tuna salad that's both light and tangy, then pickle brine is the mayonnaise substitute you've been looking for. With its refreshing flavor and subtle zing, you won't be able to resist giving this a try.

While pickle brine is commonly used in picklebacks, its wonderfully sour, sweet flavor could equally amplify your tuna salad by complementing and accentuating some of the flavors. Rest assured: Your salad won't be plain and tasteless. It's also a great way to embrace a zero-waste outlook on cooking. Using brine as a dressing is only the tip of the iceberg, as this trick may broaden your briney horizons.