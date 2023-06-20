Pickle Brine Is A Light, Flavorful Substitute For Mayo In Tuna Salad
While you may have considered adding some kimchi to up your tuna salad game, there are other ways to change the foundations of this salad. While adding mayonnaise brings a creamy and spreadable aspect to tuna salad, it can be overpowering and heavy, not ideal for a quick lunch. If you fancy creating a tuna salad that's both light and tangy, then pickle brine is the mayonnaise substitute you've been looking for. With its refreshing flavor and subtle zing, you won't be able to resist giving this a try.
While pickle brine is commonly used in picklebacks, its wonderfully sour, sweet flavor could equally amplify your tuna salad by complementing and accentuating some of the flavors. Rest assured: Your salad won't be plain and tasteless. It's also a great way to embrace a zero-waste outlook on cooking. Using brine as a dressing is only the tip of the iceberg, as this trick may broaden your briney horizons.
Pickle brine is the new mayonnaise
We've seen how pickle juice can elevate your burger buns; well, its uses don't stop there. Sliced pickles aren't uncommon in tuna salads, but their brine is. Tuna salads are customizable, and every individual seems to make a different version. A basic recipe may include tuna mixed with a coleslaw or cabbage combination. Now, instead of stirring in some mayonnaise, add chopped pickles to this mixture and then dress with a few tablespoons of pickle brine.
The brine unites the other ingredients. The canned tuna, with its salty fishiness, gels with the tarty bite of the pickle brine while bringing a light sharpness to the greens that have been mixed in. You need not stop at tuna salad either, as this tip can also work in chicken, potato, or macaroni salad too. If this inspires you to take things further, it can also be blended into a punchy pickle brine vinaigrette. Combine pickle juice, oil, white vinegar, a shallot, and garlic clove with some seasoning, and you have a velvety dressing that'll wonderfully coat almost any salad ensemble.
Brine: a secret weapon
Pickle brine is one glorious way to elevate many dishes, but other brines are equally neglected. Take olive brine, for example, which comfortably finds its way into a dirty martini, but beyond this — what else? Well, you should stop throwing out olive brine. It can be used in marinades, blended into soups, drizzled over nutritional grain bowls, or even substituted for the vinegar part in homemade ketchup. It's super tasty and is guaranteed to add another depth to your dishes.
Similarly, caper brine can be sprinkled into rice and pasta dishes to add a zingy kick. Even feta brine has a better use than down your sink! Have you considered brining a chicken in feta juice before roasting it? It infuses the chicken with a delightful earthy essence while ensuring it stays succulent and tender. Simply swapping out mayonnaise for pickle brine to elevate your tuna salad to a light and flavorful dish could help you to discover what a remarkable impact brine can have on your everyday meals.