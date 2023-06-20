What's Up With The Spinning Pope Head At Buca Di Beppo?

If you've ever been to Buca di Beppo, you know it's a pretty eclectic place. Just take the entranceway, for example: While you wait for the host to see you, you'll be greeted with everything from '50s enema posters to Renaissance-style portraits of saints.

While there are plenty of curiosities to be found at Buca di Beppo, perhaps the most iconic is the spinning pope's head. You know the one — it's a bust of a pope with his hands in the prayer position and sits in the middle of a large glass display box. Since most popes throughout history hailed from Italy, this homage has a rightful place among the restaurant's widely varied attractions.

The spinning pope's head is part of one of Buca di Beppo's many themed rooms and is actually attached to the largest table in the restaurant, situated on a lazy susan in the center. In fact, the entire room is christened the Pope Room for the Pope Table that sits inside it. So, how do you get a seat at the papal table, and what should you know before dining?