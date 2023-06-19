Baltimore's Historic Peach Cake Has Rather Mysterious German Origins

Baltimore is packed with hidden food gems that don't get enough attention on the national stage. When outsiders think of Maryland's culinary scene, it's probably blue crabs and Old Bay that come to mind, but residents of the Old Line State know there are so many other tastes to discover. From Maryland-style pit beef to Black-eyed Susangria, Baltimore has something for everyone, and when summer rolls around, there's one fruity dessert you simply must try: peach cake. It's a Baltimore classic with German roots, although exactly when and by whom it was invented is a mystery.

When Americans think of peaches, most think of Georgia, but Maryland has a powerful peach tradition of its own. Peaches are still harvested in Maryland each summer (831 acres were picked in 2017, per Maryland's Best), but the state's reputation for peaches peaked near the turn of the 20th century. This was a time when The Baltimore Sun was replete with peach-centric headlines.

In 1884, the paper estimated peaches were abundant enough for their profits to fund shippers the entire season. In 1886, they reported that around 2.5 million baskets of peaches from the Delmarva Peninsula would be shipped out of Baltimore. And in 1910, The Baltimore Sun ran one of the greatest headlines ever seen in print, which simply said: "Joy — Peaches are Ripe." Around that same time in history, Baltimore experienced waves of German immigration, and when German traditions collided with Maryland's peaches, a beautiful thing was born.