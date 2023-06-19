Here's How Long Homemade Quinoa Burgers Will Last In The Fridge

With an earthy flavor and subtly nutty undertones, the fluffy quinoa originates from South America but only relatively recently went worldwide. Nowadays, it's seeing its popularity sore in vegetarian and plant-based diets, since quinoa is a gluten-free grain with high levels of protein and fiber, plus anti-inflammatory properties, per Healthline. Thus, it's become a favorite unique salad topper, among other things.

Unsurprisingly, it's also become a common inclusion in burgers, as it seems naturally resistant to food shortages. While it might be more plentiful than other ingredients at the store, due to its resilience, it's still important to know exactly how long its shelf life is once it's been made into a burger. That way, you can make the most of your quinoa and avoid unnecessary food waste.

In adequate storage, homemade quinoa burgers last approximately five days in the fridge. How the burger is stored and what's contained in that burger will also impact how long it lasts. To prevent spoilage and possible food poisoning, this is important to know.