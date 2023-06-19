Here's How Long Homemade Quinoa Burgers Will Last In The Fridge
With an earthy flavor and subtly nutty undertones, the fluffy quinoa originates from South America but only relatively recently went worldwide. Nowadays, it's seeing its popularity sore in vegetarian and plant-based diets, since quinoa is a gluten-free grain with high levels of protein and fiber, plus anti-inflammatory properties, per Healthline. Thus, it's become a favorite unique salad topper, among other things.
Unsurprisingly, it's also become a common inclusion in burgers, as it seems naturally resistant to food shortages. While it might be more plentiful than other ingredients at the store, due to its resilience, it's still important to know exactly how long its shelf life is once it's been made into a burger. That way, you can make the most of your quinoa and avoid unnecessary food waste.
In adequate storage, homemade quinoa burgers last approximately five days in the fridge. How the burger is stored and what's contained in that burger will also impact how long it lasts. To prevent spoilage and possible food poisoning, this is important to know.
All hail the fridge
Cooked quinoa burgers homemade with basics like beans, onion, breadcrumbs, and spices will last a handful of days in the refrigerator. Bacteria thrive in warmer temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, per the U.S.D.A. So, keeping food in the fridge decreases the rate at which bacteria grows, preventing it from spoiling.
Why the airtight container? Bacteria also flourish in moist environments. So, relatively dry, airtight containers are the best way to limit exposure to wet air. In other words, keeping quinoa burgers inside airtight containers in the fridge limits their exposure to bacteria and keeps them fresher longer.
Freezers also prolong the life of food, for much the same reason as the fridge; homemade quinoa burgers can be kept there long-term, because freezing temperatures slow the rate of bacterial growth. Homemade quinoa burgers can be kept frozen for up to four months. Ensure that they're also kept in an airtight container, as this will still limit cross-contamination. Frozen food can technically be consumed after years, but its taste will suffer. So, if you want your quinoa burgers to taste like they did when you made them, don't leave them forgotten in the frosty corner of your freezer.
Ingredients that shorten your burger's shelf life
Some ingredients can be added to quinoa burgers that will limit their shelf life. It's essential to be aware of these, as generalizing all quinoa burgers under one shelf-life guideline could increase your chances of getting sick. An egg is one such ingredient that can do this. Cooked eggs last three to four days in the refrigerator. Eggs are a standard binder in burgers, but egg alternatives, such as mashed potato or flax seed, also work and may extend the shelf life by a day or so. Adding feta to your quinoa burger is also popular, but if you want to use a cheesy combination like this, consuming the leftover patties within three days would be advised.
If you must use those types of ingredients, you could always premake the uncooked quinoa burger patties, which will last about two days in the fridge. Then, you can cook and store these in the refrigerator for another three to four days. The more you modify, cook, cool, and reheat the burgers, though, the more likely it is bacteria will have a chance to grow. So, try to keep these processes to a minimum and let the patties stay in airtight containers whenever possible.