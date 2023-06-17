The 10 Best Gluten-Free Burger Buns You Can Buy
Burgers: They're the undisputed champions of handheld deliciousness. They feature juicy patties, melting cheese, and a symphony of toppings all sandwiched between two buns — the unsung heroes that hold it all together. But what about our gluten-free friends who are forced to watch as others indulge in bun-biting ecstasy? Don't worry — we've got you covered. You don't have to create a bun-less burger to get a sans-gluten meal. Welcome to the gluten-free revolution of burger buns, where flavor and fluffiness reign supreme.
In this quest for the holy grail of gluten-free buns, we scoured the culinary landscape to find the most tantalizing options. We believe that gluten-free should never mean flavor-free. That's why we embarked on a mouthwatering adventure to find the boldest, most delectable burger buns that would make your taste buds sing in harmony. From artisanal bakeries to innovative gluten-free brands, we've left no stone unturned in our mission to bring you the crème de la crème of gluten-free bun bliss.
Prepare your taste buds for a wild ride as we unveil the 10 best gluten-free burger buns that will have you saying, "Who needs gluten anyway?" From the classics to the unconventional, we've got your burger dreams covered. Get ready to savor each bite with a side of sass and a sprinkle of gluten-free magic.
1. Schar
While Schar is a known gluten-free brand with a variety of products, it seems they've missed the mark with their burger buns. Many reviews state customers were shipped expired buns, while others complain about size and dryness. While there are a significant amount of shoppers who don't seem to mind these issues, there are way too many other options that will ensure you enjoy every second of a delicious burger — gluten-free (GF).
However, Schar does offer a lower sodium option compared to most sans-gluten buns. One bun only has 340 milligrams of sodium and 170 calories, making this a healthier GF option than most. These white bread buns are made with ancient grains and can also be used as dinner rolls when uncut.
Overall, these buns are nothing special, but they are definitely good in a pinch. If you can find them in stores, we suggest this option versus online shopping. While convenient, it seems they don't travel well, which could cause a problem for your BBQ needs down the line.
2. Katz
Katz features a gluten-free and dairy-free burger bun with the lowest sodium count on the list at 190 milligrams per bun. You'll find a 4-pack of buns in your freezer section, ensuring they stay ready to enjoy at the time of your choosing.
However, while the reviews say the taste is there with a hint of sweetness and the majority of attention these receive is positive, these flimsy buns just can't hold all the burger goodness you crave. They are too small and too weak to hold a real-deal burger. This can happen when a frozen bun is thawed, causing the bread to lose its integrity. We just need more from our burger buns.
Unlike some of the other options, these buns definitely look gluten-free. You won't find that artisanal look that can make you forget you're eating a burger sans gluten. Are these buns terrible? No, but there are a lot more innovative brands out there doing great things with gluten-free products. It's not a hard no, but we think you should look elsewhere.
3. Three Bakers
Three Bakers have created a tasty brioche bun option that can stand the heat in the kitchen when it comes to messy burgers. They are big, they hold together well, and they check all the right boxes on the list of tasty foods. Their gluten-free hamburger buns are also dairy-free and soy-free, with only 320 milligrams of sodium per bun.
What's the downside? They are expensive, causing some to find another solution when it comes to BBQs and summer grilling sans gluten. Online, it seems the only way to procure these tasty treats is by buying in bulk, which is a risk many may not want to take, especially with a bread product.
With price as the only complaint, we can safely say these buns are high on the list for taste, offering gluten-free eaters a true taste of summer with these brioche beauties. However, there are more affordable options out there that are just as good — and even better.
4. Gillian's
Some gluten-free bread options offer a lackluster experience when substituting for gluten, leaving those with allergen needs in the land of bland. But Gillian's, a long-standing gluten-free brand, figured out how to make the taste shine with their onion rolls. Look out, boring old burger buns, because these bad boys are offering up something new and different when it comes to burger greatness.
While they may be slightly pricier compared to conventional wheat rolls and harder to find on store shelves, the quality, unique flavor, and nutritional nature of these rolls make them worth the investment for those seeking a gourmet gluten-free experience. You get six rolls per package, not to mention, they are also dairy- and soy-free, too. With only 330 milligrams of sodium per roll, you can enjoy your next burger — guilt-free.
You won't find many complaints when it comes to these onion rolls, but you may have to buy them in bulk. The lack of accessibility impacts the placement of these onion treats on our list.
5. Little Northern Bakehouse
Little Northern Bakehouse offers its customers a nutrient-rich bun option. These buns are made with high-quality ingredients, and their nutritional profile is quite impressive. One of the notable aspects of these buns is the inclusion of millet and chia seeds. Millet is a gluten-free grain rich in fiber, B vitamins, and minerals like magnesium and phosphorus. Chia seeds, on the other hand, are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. The combination of these ingredients adds a nutritional boost to the buns, making them a wholesome choice. They are also non-GMO and nut-free with an average amount of sodium per bun of 350 milligrams.
What's the downside? These buns are expensive. While the quality and nutritional benefits are undeniable, the elevated cost may be a deterrent for some customers. It's important to consider the value you place on a gluten-free and nutrient-rich option when deciding whether the price is justified. We guess it's true what they say — you pay for what you get.
With the inclusion of millet and chia seeds, these buns provide essential nutrients and a pleasant taste experience. Although the higher price point may be a drawback for budget-conscious consumers, those who prioritize quality and health will find these buns to be a worthwhile investment.
6. Udi's
Another well-known kingpin in the GF world, Udi's is a good choice for burger buns. Many customers have praised Udi's for successfully recreating the classic hamburger bun taste and texture in a gluten-free version. This frozen option keeps longer than the fresh buns, and customer reviews agree the taste and quality are both there. However, the frozen aspect of these buns has been known to cause some issues. The buns can become flimsy when thawed, which may be a drawback for some individuals. This can be a concern, particularly when planning outdoor barbecues or events where the buns need to hold up to the weight of the burger and toppings.
In terms of nutrition, Udi's Classic Hamburger Buns have a lower sodium content compared to many other options on the market, with 370 milligrams per bun. They also offer good value for money, with a price point of around $5 per pack. This affordability makes them an attractive option for individuals on a budget who still want to enjoy gluten-free burger buns without breaking the bank.
Overall, Udi's is a reliable choice for those seeking a gluten-free alternative for their burger needs, with a reasonable price and a delicious taste. While the flimsiness after thawing can be a minor inconvenience, Udi's continues to deliver on taste and can be found in most grocery stores around the country.
7. Canyon Bakehouse
Canyon Bakehouse's gluten-free hamburger buns offer a delicious and satisfying option for individuals with dietary restrictions. These buns are not only gluten-free but also dairy-free and nut-free, making them suitable for a wide range of allergen needs. When it comes to taste, Canyon Bakehouse's hamburger buns have garnered positive reviews. They have managed to achieve a texture and flavor that closely resembles traditional wheat buns.
In terms of nutrition, Canyon Bakehouse aims to provide a healthier alternative to conventional gluten-containing buns. The use of whole grains in their recipe ensures that these buns retain the nutritional benefits of the grains. Whole grains are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, contributing to a more balanced and nutritious option.
While the majority of reviews praise the taste and value of Canyon Bakehouse's hamburger buns, there have been occasional concerns about mold. However, this issue can be seen as a testament to the absence of artificial preservatives in the buns. It reinforces the brand's commitment to using natural ingredients and suggests that consumers are receiving a product with minimal additives or chemical preservatives. With positive reviews for taste and value, Canyon Bakehouse's hamburger buns are worth considering for anyone looking for a gluten-free option that doesn't compromise on flavor.
8. Kinnikinnick
Kinnikinnick, a renowned brand in the gluten-free market, continues to deliver delicious and flavorful options, and their gluten-free hamburger buns are no exception. When it comes to taste, Kinnikinnick's hamburger buns excel. They have managed to create a bun that is flavorful and enjoyable, providing a satisfying experience for individuals following a gluten-free diet. The buns maintain a good texture, with a softness that holds up well while eating an epic hamburger creation.
One of the key strengths of Kinnikinnick's hamburger buns is their commitment to allergen-free options. These buns are free from the top eight allergens, making them suitable for those with multiple dietary restrictions. This inclusivity is a significant advantage, as it allows a wider range of consumers to enjoy these buns without worrying about potential allergens. In terms of nutrition, Kinnikinnick's hamburger buns offer a lower sodium content (350 milligrams per bun) compared to many other brands on the market. Another noteworthy aspect is the price point of Kinnikinnick's hamburger buns. They offer a lower price compared to some other gluten-free options, providing a more affordable choice for individuals seeking gluten-free alternatives.
While Kinnikinnick's hamburger buns may not be considered the absolute best in the gluten-free market, they certainly offer a reliable and tasty option. This combination of taste, allergen-free ingredients, and affordability makes Kinnikinnick a solid choice for those with gluten-free needs.
9. O'Doughs
O'Doughs gluten-free hamburger buns have become a popular choice among individuals following a gluten-free diet, thanks to their affordable price and exceptional taste. These buns have garnered positive ratings and offer a vegan option for those with dietary preferences or restrictions.
When it comes to taste, O'Doughs has managed to create a burger bun that stands out. The addition of sesame and poppy seeds as toppings adds an extra layer of flavor, making these buns truly delicious. The seeds provide a subtle nuttiness and a satisfying crunch, enhancing the overall taste experience. However, it's important to note that individuals with allergies to sesame or poppy seeds may need to exercise caution or choose an alternative option. In terms of nutrition, it's worth mentioning that O'Doughs gluten-free hamburger buns have a higher sodium content compared to some other brands, with 470 milligrams of sodium per bun.
While O'Doughs gluten-free hamburger buns may not take the top spot due to the potential allergens of sesame and poppy seeds, they still offer a delicious and cost-effective choice for burger enthusiasts. The vegan aspect of these buns also adds to their appeal for those following a plant-based diet. With their exceptional taste and reasonable price, O'Doughs gluten-free hamburger buns provide an enjoyable option for individuals seeking gluten-free alternatives.
10. Our Daily Bread
When it comes to gluten-free hamburger buns, Our Daily Bread's brioche buns stand out as our number one choice. While you could make your own brioche buns, this hassle-free option provides a high-quality and artisanal experience that rivals traditional wheat buns. Made with all-natural ingredients, they have garnered nothing but positive reviews from customers.
Taste is a defining characteristic of Our Daily Bread's buns. The brioche-style bread offers a rich and buttery flavor, creating a truly indulgent experience. The texture is soft and fluffy, reminiscent of traditional wheat buns. With this option, individuals following a gluten-free diet can enjoy a premium taste without compromising on quality. In terms of nutrition, it's important to note that Our Daily Bread's brioche gluten-free hamburger buns have a higher sodium content compared to the other brands on this list, with a whopping 490 milligrams of sodium per bun. While the sodium content may be on the higher end, the price point of Our Daily Bread's buns falls in the middle range. This makes them an attractive option for those seeking a premium gluten-free bun without breaking the bank.
These brioche gluten-free buns offer the closest experience to artisanal bread for individuals following a gluten-free diet. They are a must-try for anyone looking to up their GF burger game.