The Perfect Beans For Spice-Packed Veggie Burgers

A BBQ favorite, midweek dinner, or treat meal, veggie burgers are loved by both meat eaters and plant-only individuals alike. Before they hit the mainstream, veggie burgers made a breakthrough in the vegetarian scene in London during the '80s. They have now evolved to include fake meats, an array of grains, and worldwide flavors, but we can still learn plenty of things about their legume-based brothers.

Did you know using certain beans in your veggie burgers will allow for a more spice-filled bite? This favorite canned and dried staple is available in diverse textures and tastes, so it's correct that their various forms would impact how well they take on other flavors. While some of these beans, like white beans, are beans you should always have on hand, other beans, like pinto, may be less familiar. Either way, both pinto and white beans will absorb added spices the best, thus creating the punchiest and most flavorful veggie burger.