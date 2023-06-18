Grill Your Burger Patties With Some Mustard For Tangy Perfection

Similar to how pickle juice can easily elevate burger buns, there's another simple way to amplify your burger patties. The answer is waiting for you in the refrigerator: mustard. It's one of those jars that consistently resides in the side tray of our refrigerators, occasionally being pulled from its spot for a ham sandwich or steak night. This unique condiment possesses exceptional versatility, which extends far beyond the utility it currently receives.

The tangy bite that's reminiscent of horseradish is the perfect addition to your burgers while they're still on the grill. That's right, while those tantalizing burgers are sizzling away and achieving that wonderful caramelization, they lightly absorb the zingy flavors of the mustard. Different mustards impart different flavors into the burger, so it's handy to understand your mustard and how it will amplify your burger. It's an easy enough trick that you'll be using time and time again.