It's Ironically Difficult To Find Olives At Olive Garden

Olive Garden's menu has always been fairly diverse, seeking to provide customers with a broad, albeit not always particularly authentic, version of Italian food. Naturally, there's always been a wealth of different pasta dishes, various spins on chicken parm, and of course those endless soups, salads, and breadsticks. Likewise, many of the ingredients are those you would expect to find: marinara sauce, parmesan cheese, tomatoes, and the like. One ingredient, however, is conspicuously, almost entirely absent from the menu: olives. Helen Rosner pointed this out in her James Beard Award-nominated 2017 article for Eater, "Christ in the Garden of Endless Breadsticks."

"Despite the promises of the name, it can be a challenge to find actual olives at Olive Garden," wrote Rosner. "The omission is intentional, though the irony is not. It's a simple matter of marketing: People don't like olives." Rosner wrote that though there are a few dishes with olives mixed in, many olive-forward dishes did seem to vanish off the menu relatively quickly. She also wrote that there were two places where olives could always be found in the chain restaurants' locations. These are the bar, where they sit ready to be used in martinis, and in the restaurant's salads, which are required to include exactly two black olives.

Even in this case, however, Rosner recounted a conversation with a server who said that about half her tables either ask for the olives to be left out of the salad, or simply leave them, uneaten, on the table.