Fruitopia: The Discontinued '90s Drink That Headlined The Hippie Revival

Today, 1990s nostalgia is creeping into music, fashion, and food (although there are certainly some foods we wish would stay in their '90s graves). But travel back to that decade, and it was the spirit of the '60s that held people's hearts, exemplified by not one, but two attempts to relive the glory of 1969's Woodstock Music and Art Fair. Hippie nostalgia also took over the beverage world with the launch of a product that simultaneously captured a sense of flower power and voracious capitalism — the strange drink known as Fruitopia.

Fruitopia, a name that took the simple concept of juice and elevated it with the peace-and-love ideal for society, was unlike any other beverage on the market. Every flavor bore a surreal name, like Tangerine Wavelength, Citrus Consciousness, and Strawberry Passion Awareness. Commercials for the drink featured phrases ranging from the new-agey "Peace and love" and "Refresh your soul" to the more bizarre "Apples and pineapples don't fight in fruit integration. People could learn a lot from fruit."

Much like the hippie revival of the '90s, Fruitopia was a fleeting thing, now absent from our shelves. Well, mostly. The drink survives in certain corners of the world, and it maintains an ardent fandom. So what exactly was Fruitopia, and where did it go?