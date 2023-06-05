Wendy's Fan-Favorite Strawberry Salad Is Officially Back For The Summer
Some people look forward to the summer for sunny trips to the beach or a neighborhood barbecue. And there are some people who patiently wait all year, looking forward to the season for a totally different reason: Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad. It may seem counterintuitive that a salad would be such a popular menu item at a fast food chain known for its burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and baked potatoes, but when it comes to this salad, it has quite a following. And the time has come once again for it to reclaim its throne on the summer menu.
In a June 5 news release, Wendy's announced the return of its Summer Strawberry Salad, long considered a favorite of its craft salad lineup. Its popularity is due to the summery ingredients that go into it, including grilled chicken, Tuscan cheese, smoked bacon, and — of course — fresh, ripe strawberries, all topped with a champagne vinaigrette to add another blast of seasonal brightness. It's a bold salad that highlights one of summer's best berries, and it's even spawned a TikTok hack that swaps in spicy chicken nuggets for those who like a little crunchy heat with their sweet.
Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad is a fresh choice
It's not news that Wendy's focuses on freshness ("Fresh, never frozen" is the brand's motto, after all), with its salads all being made fresh every day. The Summer Strawberry Salad is no exception, ensuring that when you order it, you're getting something that outshines many comparable fast food salad offerings. While the salad is just being released, fans of the chain on Reddit have known about its return for a while, as one apparent employee spilled the beans in May.
For the most serious strawberry fans, the Summer Strawberry Salad is just asking to be paired with a strawberry Frosty for a meal that delivers seasonal flavor with a bit of chill. If you're looking to try the salad for the first time or to reconnect with this favorite from summers past, it's easy to do — it's available to order both in-store and online, as well as through Wendy's mobile app. Much like the warmth of summer, the salad is only here for a limited time, so you'll want to enjoy it before it's gone.