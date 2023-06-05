Wendy's Fan-Favorite Strawberry Salad Is Officially Back For The Summer

Some people look forward to the summer for sunny trips to the beach or a neighborhood barbecue. And there are some people who patiently wait all year, looking forward to the season for a totally different reason: Wendy's Summer Strawberry Salad. It may seem counterintuitive that a salad would be such a popular menu item at a fast food chain known for its burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and baked potatoes, but when it comes to this salad, it has quite a following. And the time has come once again for it to reclaim its throne on the summer menu.

In a June 5 news release, Wendy's announced the return of its Summer Strawberry Salad, long considered a favorite of its craft salad lineup. Its popularity is due to the summery ingredients that go into it, including grilled chicken, Tuscan cheese, smoked bacon, and — of course — fresh, ripe strawberries, all topped with a champagne vinaigrette to add another blast of seasonal brightness. It's a bold salad that highlights one of summer's best berries, and it's even spawned a TikTok hack that swaps in spicy chicken nuggets for those who like a little crunchy heat with their sweet.