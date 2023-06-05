Here's How To Get Any Domino's Pizza For 50% Off This Week

Ever since first being available for delivery in the 1960s, pizza has been a go-to for busy nights. Restaurants even advertised time guarantees for delivery. That's no longer the case, but there is a way to enjoy discounted pizza this week — and it's as easy as ordering Domino's online.

In a June 5 press release, Domino's announced a week of 50% menu-priced pizzas to celebrate the start of summer. All customers have to do to receive the discount is order the pizza using one of the company's online ordering channels, such as its mobile app or home assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

By pushing for online ordering, the company hopes its pizzas will be going along for an adventure. Kate Trumbull, senior vice president for Domino's said in a statement that the company hopes customers will be "grabbing their favorite pizza and hitting the beach or park."