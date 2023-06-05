Here's How To Get Any Domino's Pizza For 50% Off This Week
Ever since first being available for delivery in the 1960s, pizza has been a go-to for busy nights. Restaurants even advertised time guarantees for delivery. That's no longer the case, but there is a way to enjoy discounted pizza this week — and it's as easy as ordering Domino's online.
In a June 5 press release, Domino's announced a week of 50% menu-priced pizzas to celebrate the start of summer. All customers have to do to receive the discount is order the pizza using one of the company's online ordering channels, such as its mobile app or home assistants such as Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
By pushing for online ordering, the company hopes its pizzas will be going along for an adventure. Kate Trumbull, senior vice president for Domino's said in a statement that the company hopes customers will be "grabbing their favorite pizza and hitting the beach or park."
This deal covers some big menu favorites
Domino's 50% off deal is far from limited — it applies to any of its menu-priced pies. This includes its Honolulu Hawaiian pizza, Philly Cheesesteak pizza, and the Wisconsin Six Cheese, among others. There's a pizza for you, whatever your tastes are — and you'll get it for half price. It's hard to get tastier than that.
Having been around since 1960, Domino's is no stranger to the pizza delivery game. Since its start, the company has grown to $8.7 billion in sales in the United States in 2022. And more than two-thirds of its global sales came through its digital ordering options.
The company has been particularly tech-focused, developing platforms for ordering across brands including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon. Regardless of how you choose to order your pie (and more importantly, how you top it), this deal is available now through Sunday, June 11.