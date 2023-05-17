Nature Valley Breaks From The Status Quo With New Savory Flavors

When most people think of Nature Valley, they probably envision its crunchy, crumbly two-packs of Oats 'N Honey granola bars. The signature product has long graced the backpacks of hikers and schoolchildren alike — and for good reason. It's sweet, salty, filling, and nutritious, making for the perfect midday snack or speedy breakfast.

But while the crunchy granola bar may be Nature Valley's most recognizable product, it's not the only one on the roster. The brand boasts all sorts of bars, snacks, and loose granola, including a Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bar that's high in protein and a Sweet & Salty Nut bar that's chewier than the original.

According to a May 16 press release shared with Daily Meal, Nature Valley has diversified its lineup even more with a line of savory, portable treats. The Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch Bar, available now at grocery stores nationwide, comes in three flavors. Here's what to expect.