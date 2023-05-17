Nature Valley Breaks From The Status Quo With New Savory Flavors
When most people think of Nature Valley, they probably envision its crunchy, crumbly two-packs of Oats 'N Honey granola bars. The signature product has long graced the backpacks of hikers and schoolchildren alike — and for good reason. It's sweet, salty, filling, and nutritious, making for the perfect midday snack or speedy breakfast.
But while the crunchy granola bar may be Nature Valley's most recognizable product, it's not the only one on the roster. The brand boasts all sorts of bars, snacks, and loose granola, including a Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bar that's high in protein and a Sweet & Salty Nut bar that's chewier than the original.
According to a May 16 press release shared with Daily Meal, Nature Valley has diversified its lineup even more with a line of savory, portable treats. The Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch Bar, available now at grocery stores nationwide, comes in three flavors. Here's what to expect.
Cheese, bagels, and BBQ sauce
The crispy-crunchy texture of Nature Valley's classic Oats 'N Honey bar has gone beyond its sweet side with the brand's Savory Nut Crunch Bars. The new line comes in three flavors: White Cheddar, Smoky BBQ, and Everything Bagel — the latter of which will surely appeal to those who never leave the house without Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend in their bag.
The savory bars were born from consumer demand. According to press materials, 63% of Americans have a "strong preference for savory or salty snacks," while 74% are interested in cutting back on their daily intake of sugar. Thanks to a proprietary recipe, the bars keep their familiar shape without relying on a sugar or syrup binder. As a result, the new line only contains 2 grams of sugar per bar. Savory Nut Crunch Bars are available now at nationwide retailers, clocking in at $4.79 for a pack of five.