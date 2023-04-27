Papa John's New Dorito Menu Item Has Taco Bell Shaking

What do Papa John's and Taco Bell have in common? At first glance, you might (very reasonably) say "nothing." Papa John's sells pizza, while Taco Bell slings Mexican-American food. Taco Bell is owned by Yum! Brands, while Papa John's is owned by a variety of shareholders. The only thing these two companies may have in common, you'd assume, is that you might order them on a lazy Friday night. But it seems Papa John's is moving into Taco Bell's territory.

On April 26, Papa John's announced that it will bring the "Cool Ranch Papadia" to its menus starting in May. (In case you're wondering just what a "papadia" is to begin with, it's a cross between a flatbread sandwich and Papa John's famous pizza, using flatbreads made from pizza dough and stuffed with meats, cheeses, and vegetables.) The "Cool Ranch Papadia," a limited-time collaboration between Papa John's and PepsiCo, is described as "toasted pizza dough stuffed with chicken, beef, steak (or other fillings of your choice) and topped with Doritos Cool Ranch seasoning."

And while it's true that flatbreads aren't exactly Taco Bell's focus, the taco chain has products that are similar to Papa John's newest Dorito-dusted dinner option.