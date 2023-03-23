Panera Is Testing High-Tech Palm Scanners In A Few Stores. Here's Why

In 2020, Amazon reminded everyone that the future is, in fact, now when it introduced its Amazon One technology, which allowed shoppers to pay for purchases with a scan of their palm. If you haven't seen this cutting-edge payment method in stores yet, it's probably because it's only been utilized by a small number of third-party sellers, Amazon retailers such as Amazon Go, and select Whole Foods locations (per Ars Technica). However, Amazon One may be on the fast track to becoming more widely available. According to Restaurant Dive, Panera is testing the palm scanners in two of its St. Louis stores.

But Panera isn't just trying out Amazon One as another method for customers to pay for their meals. As Restaurant Dive reports, guests with access to these locations can connect the scanners to their MyPanera rewards accounts. Rewards members who choose to do so can scan their palms before they start ordering. This will allow Panera's employees to see and inform them of their current rewards and quickly access and order the customer's most frequently purchased meals.

But, despite how it sounds, Panera didn't implement Amazon One just to benefit its rewards members. According to the brand, adding these palm scanners to its locations has the potential to make ordering at Panera a better process for all of its customers.