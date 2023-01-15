The Fancy Potato Varieties Michelin Chefs Love To Use

Since they were first cultivated in the Peruvian Andes thousands of years ago (per the United States Department of Agriculture), humans have prized potatoes for their mild, cook-friendly flavor, versatile texture, and how they absorb flavors and make their dishes more filling. But the humble spud often gets maligned, though it's how we cook them that's unhealthy. Potatoes are high in vitamin C and gut-healthy carbohydrates and are one of the most satisfying foods in terms of fullness (per Healthline).

Potatoes were one of the earliest food trends (per Farmer's Almanac), and since they've caught on culinarily, chefs have been subjecting them to all manner of cooking methods. But it's not just small, waxy reds and big, starchy russets in the Potatonomicon. There's a wide variety of tubers out there: The USDA reports that over a thousand kinds of potatoes are produced worldwide, and over a hundred are farmed here in the United States. Among them are some unique kinds that have made their way into the repertoires of the world's top chefs.