The Fancy Potato Varieties Michelin Chefs Love To Use
Since they were first cultivated in the Peruvian Andes thousands of years ago (per the United States Department of Agriculture), humans have prized potatoes for their mild, cook-friendly flavor, versatile texture, and how they absorb flavors and make their dishes more filling. But the humble spud often gets maligned, though it's how we cook them that's unhealthy. Potatoes are high in vitamin C and gut-healthy carbohydrates and are one of the most satisfying foods in terms of fullness (per Healthline).
Potatoes were one of the earliest food trends (per Farmer's Almanac), and since they've caught on culinarily, chefs have been subjecting them to all manner of cooking methods. But it's not just small, waxy reds and big, starchy russets in the Potatonomicon. There's a wide variety of tubers out there: The USDA reports that over a thousand kinds of potatoes are produced worldwide, and over a hundred are farmed here in the United States. Among them are some unique kinds that have made their way into the repertoires of the world's top chefs.
Mashed potato supremacy
The versatile rockstars can elevate even the most familiar comfort foods to lofty heights. So what better way to determine the best potato than to even the playing field and see who makes the best mashed potatoes? Gordon Ramsay uses buttery, creamy Yukon Golds (per MasterClass) for his pomme purée, while Dominque Crenn likes La Ratte fingerling potatoes for her version. Per Elite Fruits, La Rattes have a flavor like hazelnuts, and we're over here dreaming about mashed potatoes and Nutella.
The late, great Joël Robuchon, who earned an as-yet-unmatched 31 Michelin Stars, created what many consider the best mashed potatoes in the world (per The Guardian). So what did he use? The Guardian reports that it could be Rattes or BF-15s — described by Cooks Info as a completely yellow, waxy potato created in France in 1947. They add that in the States, your best bet might be to grow this elusive variety yourself.
More special spuds
One of the most beloved potatoes in the United Kingdom is the Maris Piper (per Love Potatoes), which Jacqués Pepin cooks in chicken stock before crisping them up. Heston Blumenthal fries them in beef dripping and sprinkles on juniper and herb salt — sophisticated and swoon-worthy. Heston Blumenthal uses the Pipers for his signature roast potatoes.
The creamy, dreamy Charlotte potato (per Love Potatoes) is simmered for more than a whole day with butter and seaweed before it's finished with smoky roe, beurre blanc, and tiny salt and vinegar chips at Clare Smyth's London-based restaurant Core, according to Bloomberg. And who could forget the showstopping blue lobster, truffle, and potato cookpot Alain Ducasse cooked at the Michelin Guide Hong Kong Macau 2019 Gala Dinner? Now that you know that there's more to potatoes than fries, it's time to find an exciting new variety and create your stellar recipe.