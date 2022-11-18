Smashburger Just Dropped 2 New Holiday Shakes And Both Can Be Dairy-Free

Smashburger is kicking off the holiday season with two new milkshake flavors, Mocha Chocolate Chip and Caramel Apple Pie, per QSR. The new milkshake flavors have been available at participating Smashburger locations since November 15, 2022 and will be available until January 3, 2023 while supplies last. Both of the new flavors are also available in a non-dairy version, and Smashburger will have its holiday shakes half-off for a limited time in-store and online beginning November 28 through December 1, 2022.

According to Smashburger, the Mocha Chocolate Chip milkshake is hand-spun and made with Haagen Dazs ice cream, Ghirardelli Chocolate, and Mocha Chocolate chips and is topped with a swirl of whipped cream and some mini chocolate chip pieces. The non-dairy version of the Mocha Chocolate Chip milkshake has the same ingredients except it's made with Eclipse ice cream, which is dairy-free and plant-based. Since this shake does contain chocolate, it isn't a completely dairy-free milkshake.

Smashburger's Caramel Apple Pie milkshake is also hand-spun and made with Häagen Dazs ice cream, apples, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon. It's then topped with whipped cream and a Salted Caramel syrup drizzle. The non-dairy Caramel Apple Pie milkshake contains the same ingredients as the dairy version, except it's made with Eclipse ice cream and is fully dairy-free.