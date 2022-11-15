Starbucks Has Officially Started The Countdown To Red Cup Day
It's the time of year when people start thinking about putting up holiday lights, buying Christmas gifts, and of course, enjoying their favorite holiday sweets and treats. And some of the most popular treats of the season are Starbucks holiday beverages. While the lineup may change a little each year, every November the Starbucks menu is supplemented with yummy beverages and sweet snacks that will only be available for a limited time.
This year, Starbucks is bringing back fan-favorite beverages like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, along with newer offerings like the Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte and Irish Cream Cold Brew, according to Starbucks Stories. Each of these beverages is typically sold in a disposable cup featuring a festive design during the holiday season. However, customers who would like to enjoy their lattes and hot chocolates in a more sustainable way –- and snag some free Starbucks merch –- won't want to miss out on Starbucks' annual Red Cup Day.
This year Starbucks Red Cup Day falls on November 17
Red Cup Day, which falls on November 17 this year, is the day when Starbucks gives its fans the chance to get a free reusable Starbucks cup, bearing a special limited-edition holiday design. The company is remaining tight-lipped about the design that will be featured on this year's cups, so customers won't find out what the official 2022 Red Cup design will be until November 17. "The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals," Starbucks CMO Brady Brewer explained to Parade.
Unsurprisingly, fans of the popular coffee chain were excited to hear the news of Red Cup Day's return. "I am so ready. I live an hour from the closest Starbucks, but I'm hoping to get there at a decent time to get one," one fan wrote on Twitter, while another agreed "Can't wait to enjoy my holiday drinks in my red cup!" "Looks like I'm going to Starbucks," joked another user.
Anyone who purchases a seasonal drink at a Starbucks location on Red Cup Day is eligible to receive a free reusable cup. However, fans should be warned that these cups are only available while supplies last, and they tend to sell out very quickly, so they might want to set their alarms a little earlier than usual on November 17.