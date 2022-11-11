White Castle Has Unveiled Its Latest Thanksgiving Stuffing Creation
Stuffing's come a long way over the years. It was once quite an involved recipe, one that entailed literally stuffing food inside of your Thanksgiving turkey. Some traditional cooks might still prefer it that way, but for those seeking ease and speed, there are modern options that make stuffing a lot more convenient.
A turning point came to stuffing in the late 20th century. In 1972, General Foods unveiled its Stove Top brand of stuffing, per The New York Times. Home chefs could now heat their stuffing on (what else) the stove top, as well as in the microwave, rather than literally stuffing the turkey. To this day, simple-to-make stuffing is popular throughout the United States, with many other companies getting in on the fun as well.
That includes fast-food joints, too. Another turning point for stuffing came in the '90s, when White Castle made its very own stuffing, according to Ohio Magazine. After experimenting in its company cafeteria, the business decided 10 of its burgers was the perfect amount of stuffing to accompany a 10-pound turkey. This invention was so popular, the chain continues to announce new stuffing recipes year after year. So, what's the latest White Castle stuffing concocted for Thanksgiving 2022?
Slider Stuffin' Muffins could be a thing
November '22 saw the arrival of White Castle's recipe for "Slider Stuffin' Muffins." The new stuffing recipe isn't technically as simple to make as a box of stove top stuffing. But in the spirit of fast food, it's still a lot quicker to make than any stuffing actually cooked inside a Thanksgiving turkey. The company hopes its creation will be so reminiscent of its beloved menu offerings that White Castle fans will make eating Slider Stuffin' Muffins a tradition.
Chefs will need to combine the ingredients and bake them in a muffin tin, but that should only take a half hour or so. The end result is little muffins stuffed full of breadcrumbs, butter (a whopping 10 tablespoons of it), chicken, corn, jalapeño cheese sliders, onions, seasoning, and more. The best part? Making them is almost as easy as pulling up to the drive-thru window. Almost.