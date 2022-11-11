White Castle Has Unveiled Its Latest Thanksgiving Stuffing Creation

Stuffing's come a long way over the years. It was once quite an involved recipe, one that entailed literally stuffing food inside of your Thanksgiving turkey. Some traditional cooks might still prefer it that way, but for those seeking ease and speed, there are modern options that make stuffing a lot more convenient.

A turning point came to stuffing in the late 20th century. In 1972, General Foods unveiled its Stove Top brand of stuffing, per The New York Times. Home chefs could now heat their stuffing on (what else) the stove top, as well as in the microwave, rather than literally stuffing the turkey. To this day, simple-to-make stuffing is popular throughout the United States, with many other companies getting in on the fun as well.

That includes fast-food joints, too. Another turning point for stuffing came in the '90s, when White Castle made its very own stuffing, according to Ohio Magazine. After experimenting in its company cafeteria, the business decided 10 of its burgers was the perfect amount of stuffing to accompany a 10-pound turkey. This invention was so popular, the chain continues to announce new stuffing recipes year after year. So, what's the latest White Castle stuffing concocted for Thanksgiving 2022?