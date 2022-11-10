Is Gelson's Only On The West Coast?

It appears as though Gelson's never really left the West Coast. According to Gelson's itself, its first market did catch on locally, with its air conditioning, large carts, modern design, wide aisles, and windowed storefront. While this allowed dozens of other Gelson's locations to pop up across Southern California — even attracting the patronage of Hollywood celebs — its only connection to other regions of the U.S. comes from its complex corporate history.

Gelson's explains that a chain of grocery stores called Mayfair Markets also came into existence during the 20th century. By the 1960s, there were hundreds of Mayfair sites, found not only in California, but also Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington state. However, these were relatively small shops, so when supermarkets became popular, most Mayfair locations were sold off. A few of the fanciest Mayfairs became Gelson's stores, but there's no indication that those ones were located outside of the Golden State.

According to their location map, Gelson's is still California-exclusive, and it definitely never went beyond the Western United States. The ownership of Gelson's has changed a few times, with Pan Pacific International Holdings most recently acquiring the brand in 2021, per The Packer; however, these business relations don't change the fact that Gelson's itself is Californian through and through.