Can You Really Still Order Discontinued Menu Items At Sonic?

Sonic is something unique in the world of fast food, at least when compared to the mainstream fast food purveyors. Sonic is less of a conventional drive-thru as it is a carhop, or one of those restaurants where waiters deliver food to you while you wait inside your car. While Sonic certainly didn't invent the carhop business model (that honor goes to Kirby's Pig Stand in Dallas, Texas, in 1921 according to Smithsonian Magazine), Sonic's carhops help to separate it from the rest of the fast food industry.

But like any restaurant, Sonic has an ever-changing menu. This means that, every so often, certain foods and drinks will be discontinued. Take, for example, certain slushy flavors like pineapple, watermelon, and green apple, which were discontinued in 2019 (via Twitter). It's an unfortunate but necessary process done to keep menus fresh, simple, and most importantly, up-to-date with what the consumer and the market demands.

Unlike most restaurants, however, certain items on Sonic's menu can still be ordered, even if they're discontinued. But how exactly can you order these discontinued items? The answer isn't exactly "official," per se — you just need to know how to ask for it the right way.