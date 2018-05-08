The mall is the hallmark of American suburbia. A good mall is at once both comforting and exciting with an air of familiarity and endless possibility. Whether it’s a walkable outdoor space or an indoor complex five stories high, the best malls will delight your eyes and your taste buds — and slim your wallet.

The Daily Meal has researched every mall in every state, evaluating the options and number of shops and the variety of restaurants and food court stalls at each, plus the amenities, activities, and extras, to bring you a list of the highest-rated and most-loved mall in every state. We also took a look at online reviews from sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor and included some of the most useful reviews in our evaluation.

The Best Mall in Every State Gallery

Although the Mall of America and the King of Prussia Mall will never lose their high status as some of the best in the U.S., there are a plethora of malls throughout America that are equally as amazing and full of high-end, mid-range, and even outlet shops. They’re in cities, town centers, and, of course, suburbs. Whether the mall is your happy place or a necessary evil when you need new clothes, before you grab your Wetzel’s Pretzel and Hot Dog on a Stick lemonade and hit the shops, make sure to check outthe best mall in every state gallery.