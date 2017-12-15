The Best Food and Drink in Wyoming

Wyoming is home to wide-open expanses, stunning natural beauty, world-class ski resorts, and plenty of big sky. When we think of Wyoming, however, we tend not to think of it as a great culinary destination. It’s certainly home to some great restaurants and bars, though, and we’ve rounded up 16 of the Cowboy State’s claims to culinary fame as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The cuisine of Wyoming tends to be simple and relatively rugged, true to its cowboy roots. Pan-fried steaks, biscuits, chili, and beef jerky — foods that feel right at home on the range — are the de facto state cuisine, but head to cities like Cheyenne and Jackson and you’ll find a wide variety of restaurants of every stripe, running the gamut from solid pizza, Chinese, and Mexican fare to top-notch Italian and great doughnuts and cupcakes. And, needless to say, there’s also no shortage of great steaks and legendary saloons.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored the best food and drink Wyoming has to offer in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Wyoming gallery here.