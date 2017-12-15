The Best Food and Drink in Nevada

The dazzling lights of Las Vegas can’t dull the shine of the standout restaurants, bakeries, bars, and taco joints of Nevada. Sure, many people come travel through this desert state to play the slots and see the shows, but what they really should be doing is eating! Luckily, with our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state, both visitors to Nevada and locals looking for a break from their restaurant routine will know exactly where to go.

In this slideshow, you will discover that although Nevada’s best restaurant is also its most expensive, the Silver State has some of the cheapest and best steak in the country. Whatever you’re craving, be it Italian, fried chicken, Mexican, or Chinese, Nevada has it all, though of course much of it is located on the same world-famous street.

After comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs, we’ve been able to make definitive slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Nevada slideshow here.