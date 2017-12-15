The Best Food and Drink in South Dakota

Outside of Washington, D.C., South Dakota is probably one of the top family travel destinations in the country. Mount Rushmore, Wall Drug, the Corn Palace, and the Black Hills all make for lasting family memories. And with all those tourists clogging I-90 between Souix Falls and Rapid City, they’re going to have to find a few places to eat. Find out the details in our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: South Dakota (Slideshow)

Dining options in the Mount Rushmore State aren’t limited to tourist traps though. It’s also a hot bed of biker bars thanks to the annual Sturgis rally, so we knew where to start our search for the state’s best dive bar. Not surprisingly, the rest of our selections are meat-centric – from a pot pie as our best soup to a reasonably priced steakhouse as the state’s most expensive restaurant.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from South Dakota’s farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our South Dakota slideshow here.