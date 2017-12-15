The Best Food and Drink in Wisconsin

Wisconsin calls itself “America’s Dairyland,” and it takes the responsibility seriously. That, combined with its large German and Irish populations, gives the state a hearty meat-and-potatoes cuisine — perfect for those long, dark winter months. Needless to say, it’s pretty tough to determine the best steakhouse in the state or best burger, but we’ve got that and more as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

There is another area where the state famously excels: beer. The birthplace of Pabst Blue Ribbon and Miller beer has enjoyed a flowering of smaller craft breweries in more recent years. Among these, New Glarus was our choice for the top brewery, and its limited distribution keeps it an explicitly local tradition.

