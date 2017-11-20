With over 800 million users, Instagram is one of the most popular and important social media platforms today. Everyone from marketers to moms and influencers to high schoolers posts photos of their lives and what they're up to in order to connect with their followers and other users. It's gotten so ubiquitous that one restaurant even banned their patrons from taking photos of their food. One of the most popular types of posts on Instagram, however, are those related to travel.

Click here for the The Most Instagrammable Place in Every State gallery.

In this day and age, social media is an inextricable part of our travel experience. With the prevalence of apps such as Snapchat and Instagram, it is easier than ever to share our adventures with family, friends, and followers. Indeed, it's very often half the fun — especially when you're back home and your trip is over. Of course, certain spots are far more eye-catching or interesting, and therefore far more likely to get posted on someone's feed. Here at The Daily Meal, we totally get the rush you feel when the likes start pouring in, comments start popping up, and you even get a few followers because your posts are just that good. But how can you make sure they're that good?

As always, The Daily Meal has your back. We've scoured the country and pulled together a list of the best spot to pull out your smartphone and pull in the likes. So if you're serious about documenting your travels, here are the most Instagrammable places in every state.