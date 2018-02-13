25 Roast Chicken Recipes You Can't Mess Up
25 Roast Chicken Recipes You Can't Mess Up

These recipes are easy, delicious and essential to anyone's cooking repertoire

Everyone should have a delicious roast chicken recipe up their sleeve that they can turn to for an easy dinner at a moment's notice! Whether you are having people over at the last minute or simply want a lovely meal with minimal thought and effort, a perfectly roasted chicken that is moist with crispy skin is hard to beat.

Roasting a chicken should not be a daunting experience. With just one good recipe, you can easily master this classic technique. From a simple organic roast chicken, and Greek-style roast chicken with potatoes to roasted chicken cacciatore with fennel panzanella, engagement roast chicken and even a Game of Thrones-inspired dragon-roasted chicken we have so many great recipes to choose from.

Never be at a loss for what to make for dinner and impress friends and family with any one of these 25 roast chicken recipes you can't mess up.

