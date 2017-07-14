'Game of Thrones' Dragon-Roasted Chicken

The day before or at least 8 hours ahead of when you want to roast the chicken, season it inside and out with the salt and pepper. Cover the bird loosely with foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Truss the chicken, tying the legs together with kitchen twine. Rub the butter all over the chicken. Put the carrots, celery, onions, thyme sprigs, and rosemary sprigs into a roasting pan with a rack. Place the chicken on the rack and set it into the pan. Roast the chicken for 30 minutes.

Reduce the heat to 350 degrees F and continue roasting until the skin is nicely browned, 35 to 40 minutes.

To check for doneness, place a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the thigh, being careful not to pierce through to the cavity or strike a bone; the chicken is cooked through at 165 degrees F. If you don’t have a thermometer, tilt the chicken forward on the rack so that juices run from the cavity; the chicken is done if the juices that run out are clear, with no trace of pink. Return the chicken to the oven if necessary for 5 to 10 minutes. (Keep in mind that the chicken will continue to cook a bit after it is removed from the oven.)

Transfer the chicken to a platter and let it rest in a warm spot for 15 minutes. While the chicken is resting, remove the rack from the pan and pour off the excess fat, but not the vegetables and herbs. Place the pan over medium-high heat and pour in the chicken stock and wine, as well as any juices that have accumulated around the chicken.

Cook the pan juices while stirring and scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon until they are slightly thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Strain the sauce into a bowl, pressing down to exude all the juices and flavors. Whisk the mustard into the sauce to incorporate it well, then stir in the chopped thyme, rosemary, chives, and tarragon. Carve the chicken and serve it with the sauce.