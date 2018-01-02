When you’re a tourist in a new city, it can be hard to know where to eat. You know the locals have their favorite spots, but even with the help of the Internet, finding those holes in the wall, specialty restaurants, and hidden gems can be impossible. So, of course, you default to the most famous restaurants, the spots in bustling, busy neighborhoods, and standbys.

And, yes, some of those places are overpriced, overly busy eateries with bland food and crappy service. But for every spot like that, you’re going to find iconic restaurants with charming atmospheres, great views, a friendly wait staff, and incredible food. These places may be touristy, but make no mistake: Locals eat here too.From ain Washington, D.C., to one of thein the United States, these 35 “tourist trap” restaurants earn their bustling crowds and destination restaurant status. What place is worth visiting in your next vacation spot? Click here to find out.