If there’s one region in the United States that really does the Christmas season right, it has to be the South. With its own unique traditions and a politeness and friendliness that is unmatched, the South is a magical place to spend the holiday season. You see, what this region lacks in snow and that special Christmas chill in the air, it makes up for with some of the best home cooking in the country.

15 Things Southerners Eat on Christmas Gallery

Calories are certainly not a concern when it comes to holiday foods, and that couldn’t be truer anywhere than in the South. Flavor is simply not sacrificed in the cornbread stuffing or the decadent coconut cakes; these delicacies just aren’t complete without tons of butter and delicious fats. Heck, even the vegetables are full of bacon and ham! And the South simply wouldn’t have it any other way.

So whether you’re looking to shake up your Northern Christmas dinner menu with another region’s classics or you’re looking to recreate your mama’s home cooking, we have 15 Southern-inspired recipes for your holiday dinner parties. From sausage ball appetizers to a delicious glazed ham to a classic pecan pie and everything in between, keep reading for 15 classic Southern Christmas recipes.