Chicken is arguably the most popular meat consumed in America and is a staple in many households. It is versatile, easy to cook, and most importantly delicious! During the week, things can get a little hectic, so having some really easy recipes on hand can make all the difference. A roast chicken for dinner is all fine and dandy, but sometime there simply aren’t enough hours in the day for even that.

Crazy Easy Chicken Recipes Gallery

Instead of ordering a pizza out of sheer desperation, these simple recipes will allow you to cook a delicious meal with minimal effort — no need to resort to takeout anymore!

From simple slow cooker and Instant Pot recipes to one-pan dishes that are so much more than the sum of their parts, these recipes are an essential part of any home cook’s repertoire. Never struggle with getting dinner on the table again with these crazy easy chicken recipes!