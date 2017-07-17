  1. Home
20-Minute Spaghetti With Chicken Meat Sauce
A perfectly healthy take on the Italian classic, prepared in 20 minutes or less
Jul 17, 2017 | 2:31 pm
spaghetti
istockphoto.com

Spaghetti is a classic for a reason — everyone loves it, and it can be super healthy! This recipe uses ground chicken to incorporate more lean meats and adds vegetables for even more nutritional value.

4
Servings
270
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • One 8-ounce box whole wheat spaghetti noodles
  • One 32-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large red onion, diced
  • 1 large zucchini, chopped
  • 1 Pound ground chicken
  • 1-2 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon whole fennel seeds
  • 1 Tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon dried basil
  • Fresh basil for garnish
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Optional: Parmesan cheese

Directions

Begin making your pasta. Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, add olive oil and garlic to a large pan or Dutch oven. Sauté the garlic over medium-high heat for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add the diced onion and zucchini. Sauté the vegetables until the onion is translucent, then add the ground chicken. Break apart the chicken continuously and sauté until chicken is cooked through. You can tell the chicken is cooked when it is no longer pink and it has broken down into small pieces. (Make sure there are no large pieces left, as the middle of these may still be undercooked.)

Sprinkle seasonings over the pan and add the entire can of diced tomatoes, with the juices. Bring to a boil and allow the pot to simmer until you are ready to serve.

Once the pasta and sauce are done, serve pasta onto plate and spoon the meat sauce over the noodles. Garnish with more salt and pepper, fresh basil, and Parmesan, if desired.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
16g
23%
Saturated Fat
7g
29%
Cholesterol
121mg
40%
Carbohydrate, by difference
5g
4%
Protein
28g
61%
Vitamin A, RAE
5µg
1%
Vitamin B-12
1µg
42%
Vitamin B-6
1mg
77%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
90µg
100%
Calcium, Ca
173mg
17%
Choline, total
70mg
16%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
24µg
6%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
72mg
23%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
9mg
64%
Pantothenic acid
2mg
40%
Phosphorus, P
281mg
40%
Selenium, Se
16µg
29%
Sodium, Na
90mg
6%
Water
74g
3%
Zinc, Zn
3mg
38%
