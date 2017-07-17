20-Minute Spaghetti With Chicken Meat Sauce

Begin making your pasta. Prepare pasta according to package instructions. Set aside.

While the pasta is cooking, add olive oil and garlic to a large pan or Dutch oven. Sauté the garlic over medium-high heat for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add the diced onion and zucchini. Sauté the vegetables until the onion is translucent, then add the ground chicken. Break apart the chicken continuously and sauté until chicken is cooked through. You can tell the chicken is cooked when it is no longer pink and it has broken down into small pieces. (Make sure there are no large pieces left, as the middle of these may still be undercooked.)

Sprinkle seasonings over the pan and add the entire can of diced tomatoes, with the juices. Bring to a boil and allow the pot to simmer until you are ready to serve.

Once the pasta and sauce are done, serve pasta onto plate and spoon the meat sauce over the noodles. Garnish with more salt and pepper, fresh basil, and Parmesan, if desired.