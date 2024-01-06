Why French And American-Style Scrambled Eggs Are Considered Different

If you're making eggs for breakfast, the first thing you have to decide is how you want to cook them. You may think the options are limited to scrambled, fried, hard-boiled, or poached, but when it comes to scrambled eggs there are two variations to consider — American and French.

Both American and French-style scrambled eggs involve beating eggs until the yolks and whites are combined, then pushing the mixture around in a pan as it cooks, thus creating a scramble. The main difference between the two is the texture. American-style scrambled eggs feature a firmer texture with larger chunks of egg. French-style scrambled eggs on the other hand have a more delicate, saucier consistency with smaller curds.

Despite having contrasting textures, both styles of scrambled eggs still call for the same ingredients including butter, milk, and cream. So how do they end up so different? The reason lies in how they're cooked.