If You Haven't Already, Try Scrambling Your Eggs In Leftover Bacon Fat

If you want to store bacon grease, sausage grease, or any other breakfast meat fat for frying, here's how to get started. Simply cook your meat in the pan as you normally would and when the meat is cooked to your preferred doneness, remove it from the pan. Let the grease cool briefly, then strain it through a fine sieve and store it in a non-plastic container.

You can omit this process and simply cook your eggs in the same pan as your meat without straining off the oil, but depending on how much meat you cook, you may find your eggs swimming in grease. If you strain it out first, you'll have more control over how much fat goes into the final product.

Scramble your eggs as you would with any other fat; for extra meaty flavor, you can mix chopped-up pieces of the cooked meat back into the eggs as well. And if you're not a fan of scrambled eggs, you can make fried eggs with the leftover fat instead or an omelet if that's your preference.