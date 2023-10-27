Drop Your Eggs In The Blender For The Fluffiest, Creamiest Scramble

Some believe that the mark of a great cook lies in their ability to perfectly execute the simplest dishes. Many people think greatness is found in complexity, but it's actually rooted in basics like cooking an over-medium egg. Speaking of eggs, what could be simpler — or more exquisite — than a serving of fluffy scrambled eggs? The ingredient list is short: eggs, fat, salt, and pepper. Oh, and one more thing for the savvy home cook: The secret to airy scrambled eggs is air itself. One of the most effective ways to incorporate air into your scrambled eggs is by using a blender.

A blender performs the same two tasks essential for making scrambled eggs — mixing the ingredients and aerating the mixture — in much less time than manual whisking. If you're cooking for a crowd, a blender can also handle a greater quantity of eggs than anyone would want to whisk by hand. Blending eggs for a few seconds before scrambling them virtually guarantees a trip to Fluffy Town.