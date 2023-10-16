Brighten Up Those Boring Scrambled Eggs With A Spritz Of Lemon Juice

Scrambled eggs are a fast and nutritious breakfast dish to whip up, whether it's on a weekday morning or over a leisurely long weekend. This simple breakfast food contains nutrients such as vitamins A and B12, which are important parts of a healthy diet.

While you can crack a few eggs into a frying pan, whisk them up, and call it a day, there are plenty of ways that you can elevate this classic breakfast meal. One easy way to do so is to add a little bit of lemon to your scrambled eggs. Doing so can actually help your eggs become fluffier and have a softer texture, making them even more delicious and hearty.

Of course, if you want to implement this hack next time you make breakfast, there's a little more to be aware of before starting — understanding the science behind how this works can make implementing this trick a breeze.