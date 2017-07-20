Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Drain the canned jackfruit. Add to a saucepan with 3 cups of water, bring to a boil over medium heat, and boil for 10 to 11 minutes. Drain, shred with a fork, and set aside.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and cook jackfruit until translucent. Stir occasionally, about 4 minutes.

In a blender, blend chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, garlic cloves, ketchup, ancho chili powder, black pepper, cumin, coriander, oregano and 1/4 cup of water until smooth.

Add the blended sauce to the skillet with onions and cook until the sauce thickens and smells roasted. Stir occasionally, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the shredded jackfruit, 1 cup water, and salt to the skillet. Mix well and cover for 10 minutes.

Stir, reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 15 minutes until the sauce reduces and the jackfruit picks up the sauce flavor.

Prep the tomatoes, lettuce, and dairy-free cheese for toppings.

Add jackfruit to corn tortillas and add tomatoes and lettuce.

Top with cheese and serve.