  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Healthy Eating

Vegan Jackfruit Tacos
Replace meat with meaty jackfruit for an extra health boost to our favorite taco filling
Jul 20, 2017 | 10:57 am
By
jackfruit tacos
Daiya Foods

Recipe was provided by Megan O'Neal from Daiya Foods and inspired by Vegan Richa.

These tacos are perfect for a vegan taco dinner for the family. Double the recipe to host your very own #TacoTuesday for a crowd!

4
Servings
286
Calories Per Serving
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1 Cup dairy-free pepperjack cheese, preferably Daiya Pepperjack Shreds
  • 2 20-ounce cans green jackfruit in brine
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1/2 Cup lettuce
  • 2 chipotle peppers in Adobo sauce
  • 2 Tablespoons Adobo sauce
  • 10 cloves garlic
  • 4 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Teaspoon ancho chili powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 1/4 Cup water
  • Salt, to taste
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 Teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 Teaspoon oregano
  • 8 soft corn tortillas

Directions

Drain the canned jackfruit. Add to a saucepan with 3 cups of water, bring to a boil over medium heat, and boil for 10 to 11 minutes. Drain, shred with a fork, and set aside.

Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and a pinch of salt and cook jackfruit until translucent. Stir occasionally, about 4 minutes.

In a blender, blend chipotle peppers, adobo sauce, garlic cloves, ketchup, ancho chili powder, black pepper, cumin, coriander, oregano and 1/4 cup of water until smooth.

Add the blended sauce to the skillet with onions and cook until the sauce thickens and smells roasted. Stir occasionally, about 6 to 8 minutes.

Add the shredded jackfruit, 1 cup water, and salt to the skillet. Mix well and cover for 10 minutes.

Stir, reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook for 15 minutes until the sauce reduces and the jackfruit picks up the sauce flavor.

Prep the tomatoes, lettuce, and dairy-free cheese for toppings.

Add jackfruit to corn tortillas and add tomatoes and lettuce.

Top with cheese and serve.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
11g
16%
Sugar
5g
6%
Saturated Fat
4g
17%
Cholesterol
23mg
8%
Carbohydrate, by difference
37g
28%
Protein
12g
26%
Vitamin A, RAE
143µg
20%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
2mg
3%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
12µg
13%
Calcium, Ca
207mg
21%
Choline, total
13mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
39µg
10%
Iron, Fe
6mg
33%
Magnesium, Mg
41mg
13%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
5mg
36%
Pantothenic acid
1mg
20%
Phosphorus, P
277mg
40%
Selenium, Se
26µg
47%
Sodium, Na
788mg
53%
Water
92g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.