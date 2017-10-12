Craig Robinson Goes Vegan and Quits Alcohol, Loses 50 Pounds

Former star from The Office Craig Robinson is looking much thinner these days — and he says two basic lifestyle changes have brought about the change. He confessed his secrets to weight loss success on Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show Harry. He simply cut the booze and ate more vegetables; the weight just fell off.

“I lost a bunch of weight, I lost about 50 lbs.,” he professed on the show. But weight loss was never his intention.

“I haven’t been drinking. Since January I just put down the alcohol, I was going to detox,” Robinson explained. “I had heard, I don’t know how true it is, but I heard you can regenerate your liver in six months. I was like let me see if I can go six months, and I just haven’t gone back.”

Once the weight loss started, Robinson began looking into other health swaps to employ. He started hitting the gym, and even jumped on the vegan train with fellow stars like Jason Derulo and Ne-Yo.

“[I’m] working out and I’ve been trying this vegan lifestyle too. It’s amazing,” he said.

He didn’t seem to encounter any difficulties in his journey, or at least not that he talked about. “There are so many great vegan restaurants and dishes. It’s much easier than I thought it would be,” he said.

He does confess, however, to sincerely missing his favorite dairy-soaked meal: gooey, over-the top mac and cheese.