20 Natural Remedies to Help You Sleep Well

You’re lying awake, night after night, wide-eyed and restless. Fast forward to the next day and you’re sitting in your office, nodding off just as your boss decides to walk by your desk.

Ugh. You’ve been trying to get a full night’s sleep for weeks now, but for some unknown reason, you can’t seem to fall asleep. At this point, you’ve tried it all. You’re running on empty and a measly five hours, chugging coffee after coffee in an attempt to stay alert through the fog of fatigue. Nothing’s worked, but you don’t want to turn to strong medication just yet.

You know that although sleeping pills may work for you, there’s no guarantee they’ll be effective — and whether or not they do the trick, they could initiate a whole host of undesirable side effects. Sleeping pills have the potential to cause constipation, diarrhea, dizziness, headache, heartburn, and even (ironically) drowsiness.

There are more natural, less extreme ways to get your fix of peaceful slumber. If you try out a few of these natural remedies, you’ll avoid the uncomfortable (and expensive) side effects of sleeping pills.