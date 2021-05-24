Even if you're not on TikTok, chances are that its viral recipe trends have trickled down to your life regardless. From feta pasta to the tortilla hack to dalgona coffee, the video-based social media app has popularized a countless number of trends in and out of the kitchen. The latest TikTok recipe that caught our eye was pesto scambled eggs, so we decided to try it for ourselves to see what the hype is about.

Pesto and eggs is nothing new — we love a good pesto asparagus egg skillet. But the beauty of a good recipe hack is its simplicity, and pesto eggs is an easy breakfast recipe that uses two ingredients that can be on the table in under 10 minutes.

So, what's the premise? Instead of cooking your eggs in butter or oil, you cook them in pesto. That's it. That's the hack. We tried the cooking hack with both scrambled and fried eggs and it worked equally well with both egg styles.

The only real trick is to heat up the pesto without burning it, so pay attention. Then you add your eggs and cook as you usually would. That's all there is to it!

Any pesto should work for this recipe, including storebought or homemade classic basil pesto, green garlic pesto, lemon basil pesto, garlic scape pesto,or cilantro pesto. Try it out with a few kinds to see what you like best!

So if you're looking for a way to mix up your breakfast options without a lot of extra effort — and you like pesto — then pesto eggs are definitely worth trying. And if pesto isn't your thing, well, there are over 100 different ways to cook your eggs.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons pesto

2 large eggs

Directions:

Step 1: In a small nonstick pan, put 2 tablespoons pesto, spreading it so it coats the bottom of the pan. Turn the burner to medium and heat the pesto just until it starts to sizzle.

Step 2: Add your eggs. If you want fried eggs, then crack them right in and either cover with a lid for sunny side up or flip after a few minutes for over easy, hard or medium. For scrambled, add two whisked eggs and cook as you would scrambled eggs.

Step 3: Once eggs are cooked to your liking, transfer to a plate and enjoy!

