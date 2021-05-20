Every day there's a new viral recipe thanks to TikTok. While some are flops, many have turned out to be pretty good (we're looking at you feta pasta and tortilla hack). The latest is one of the simplest yet: pesto eggs. The genius of the recipe lies in its simplicity. All you do is use pesto instead of butter or oil to cook your eggs, whether you prefer them fried or scrambled. That's it! It's a super quick and easy way (if you use jarred or premade pesto) of putting a super flavorful breakfast on the table in mere minutes.
Notes
Any pesto should work for this recipe, including storebought or homemade classic basil pesto, green garlic pesto, lemon basil pesto, garlic scape pesto, or cilantro pesto. Try it out with a few kinds to see what you like best!
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons pesto
- 2 large eggs
Directions
Step 1: In a small nonstick pan, put 2 tablespoons pesto, spreading it so it coats the bottom of the pan. Turn the burner to medium and heat the pesto just until it starts to sizzle.
Step 2: Add your eggs. If you want fried eggs, then crack them right in and either cover with a lid for sunny side up or flip after a few minutes for over easy, hard or medium. For scrambled, add two whisked eggs and cook as you would scrambled eggs.
Step 3: Once eggs are cooked to your liking, transfer to a plate and enjoy!