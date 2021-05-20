Step 1: In a small nonstick pan, put 2 tablespoons pesto, spreading it so it coats the bottom of the pan. Turn the burner to medium and heat the pesto just until it starts to sizzle.

Step 2: Add your eggs. If you want fried eggs, then crack them right in and either cover with a lid for sunny side up or flip after a few minutes for over easy, hard or medium. For scrambled, add two whisked eggs and cook as you would scrambled eggs.

Step 3: Once eggs are cooked to your liking, transfer to a plate and enjoy!