Getting a homemade meal on the dinner table sometimes seems easier said than done. Making meals ahead of time and storing them in the freezer is an excellent way to ensure you have plenty of nourishing meals to cook throughout the week with no need to spend a fortune on healthy take-out food or resort to unhealthy, budget-friendly options.

25 One-Pan Recipes You Can Freeze, Heat, and Eat Gallery

With just a little bit of planning and a little extra effort, you can fill up the freezer with food. Doubling the amount you are already intending to cook is a great idea — you get two meals for the exertion and time of one! Setting aside a chunk of time on the weekend is also an excellent option. Don’t worry! We know you don’t want to spend your whole weekend working away in the kitchen for the sake of next week’s dinners. There are plenty of options when it comes to freezer friendly meals that won’t make a huge mess in your kitchen or take up a massive amount of time. Baked pasta, chili, endless casseroles, and even homemade frozen pizzas are all simple options that you can prepare ahead of time to use on the days where you just don’t have the time or energy to whip up an entire meal.

We gathered a collection of easy recipes you can make on the weekend that won’t use every pan in your kitchen but will still result in delicious, satisfying weeknight meals. So go on and discover recipes that will fill your freezer full of wonderful one-pan dishes you can freeze, heat and eat!