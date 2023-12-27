Give Breakfast Sandwiches A Textural Upgrade With Shredded Egg Salad

Breakfast — it's the most important meal of the day. And arguably our favorite of the day. Morning meals give us the energy and vigor to take on the tasks ahead. Whether you like yours on sourdough or from a restaurant to-go, there's no wrong way to enjoy a breakfast sandwich. There are, however, exciting ways to revolutionize the breakfast sandwich game, which is why you should introduce shredded egg salad to your next 7 a.m. sub.

Because egg salad is made from hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, its firm yet light, airy quality and cohesive nature provide a structured base for other breakfast toppings to nestle securely, lowering the chances of scramble spillage. For foodies who don't like runny eggs or the textural consistency of traditional breakfast sandwich eggs, egg salad is a satisfying alternative that still boasts a velvety, creamy richness. Since many breakfast sandwiches are topped with a spread of mayo, you won't be missing out on some of their quintessential ingredients by using a shredded egg salad. But if mayonnaise isn't your thing, you can always assemble your egg salad with personalized binders like plain Greek yogurt, dijon mustard, or avocado — customization is always key!