Give Breakfast Sandwiches A Textural Upgrade With Shredded Egg Salad
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Breakfast — it's the most important meal of the day. And arguably our favorite of the day. Morning meals give us the energy and vigor to take on the tasks ahead. Whether you like yours on sourdough or from a restaurant to-go, there's no wrong way to enjoy a breakfast sandwich. There are, however, exciting ways to revolutionize the breakfast sandwich game, which is why you should introduce shredded egg salad to your next 7 a.m. sub.
Because egg salad is made from hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise, its firm yet light, airy quality and cohesive nature provide a structured base for other breakfast toppings to nestle securely, lowering the chances of scramble spillage. For foodies who don't like runny eggs or the textural consistency of traditional breakfast sandwich eggs, egg salad is a satisfying alternative that still boasts a velvety, creamy richness. Since many breakfast sandwiches are topped with a spread of mayo, you won't be missing out on some of their quintessential ingredients by using a shredded egg salad. But if mayonnaise isn't your thing, you can always assemble your egg salad with personalized binders like plain Greek yogurt, dijon mustard, or avocado — customization is always key!
Tips and tools for shredding egg salad
The difference between traditional egg salad and shredded egg salad is that the hard-boiled eggs are minced into a finer, less chunky consistency. This allows for an even distribution of eggs throughout your sandwich and ensures each bite contains a balanced combination of flavors. To achieve the perfect shredded egg salad, the right tools and techniques make all the difference.
Start with well-cooked, hard-boiled eggs that are fully cooled before you start shredding them. Once they've finished boiling, shock the eggs in an ice-water bath to halt the cooking process so they don't end up overdone. Boiled egg peeling can be a pain, so adding a dash of an acid like vinegar or citrus juice to the boiling water makes for smoother peeling.
Although you can use a fork to shred your eggs, relying on other kitchen tools can help. A cheese grater with large holes or a box grater will expedite the shredding process and produce smaller, evenly sized shreds for a finer egg salad texture. Grating soft foods can be tricky, so a food processor or blender is a great alternative. You can also add binding agents and additional salad ingredients to the processor or blender so that you have everything in one place.
Jazzing up shredded egg salad sandwiches
A breakfast sandwich wouldn't be a breakfast sandwich with eggs alone, so get creative and jazz up your egg salad for a morning meal that never gets old. Instead of using classic mayonnaise, deepen the flavor profile with spicy mayo or a dash of hot sauce for a subtle kick. Whipped avocado infused with fresh jalapeños adds a fiery, creamy twist, contributing to a breakfast sandwich bursting with bright layers of flavor and texture.
Mushrooms, spinach, and bell peppers are excellent options too. Bring a subtle, aromatic edge to the sandwich by incorporating fresh herbs such as dill, cilantro, or parsley for an herbaceous, garden-fresh twist that mingles well with a wide range of breakfast foods. Bacon, sausage, or plant-based meat alternatives will give your sandwich a satiating and hearty edge. Don't forget cheese! Shredded sharp cheddar or a spicy slice of pepper jack can add a creamy, satisfying element to your sandwich.
When it comes to bread, a buttery, flaky croissant can add a luxurious touch to your egg salad sandwich, while whole grain varieties offer a nutritious dimension and delicate whispers of nutty flavors to each bite. The tangy flavor of sourdough can complement the richness of the egg salad, and brioche, with its slightly sweet and soft texture, is always a hit. Whichever way you assemble it, as long as you're using shredded egg salad, your tastebuds will thank you!